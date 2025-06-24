CAREY — Mike Denney, 73, of Carey, passed away Friday, June 20, 2025, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A private celebration of life service for Mike will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s honor to Vancrest of Upper Sandusky or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial

The family would like to give their deepest appreciation and gratitude to Vancrest of Upper Sandusky for the care and friendship they gave to Mike over the years.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Mike’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

