Michael Smith

SYCAMORE — Michael H. Smith, of Findlay, died at 10:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug.16, 2025, in the emergency room at Promedica Memorial Hospital, Fremont. He was 69.

A memorial graveside service for Michael is 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville, with the Rev. Daniel Busch officiating. Walton-Moore Funeral Home is handing arrangements.

