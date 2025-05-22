Michael Schreck

Michael E. Schreck, 78, died peacefully Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at his home under the care of his family and Avita Hospice.

All services will be held at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Family will receive friends on what would have been Mike’s 79th birthday, Friday, May 23, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. His funeral will be on Saturday at 11:00 am with his lifelong friend, Gary Schiefer, officiating. He will be laid to rest in Brokensword Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Lemert Church and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on the guestbook of Mike’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

