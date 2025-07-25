Michael McKee

Michael K. McKee passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at home in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Mike McKee is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Rev. Jim Stauffer and Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday and for one hour prior to the service Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Wyandot CARES and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

