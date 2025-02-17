Michael Grove

Michael D. Grove, age 64, of Wharton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Mike Grove are 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Visitation is two hours before service time, from 2-4 pm, at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to COPD Foundation, and or The American Lung Association and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

