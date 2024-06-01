Michael Buckley, age 79, of Nevada, and most recently of Upper Sandusky, left this world behind Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Michael Buckley are 2 p.m. Monday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Revs. Sam Gandee and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

