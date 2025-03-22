Michael Bricely

Michael (Mike) “Brickman” Allen Bricely, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on March 16, 2025.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society in honor of Mike.

Condolences may be left online at www.affordablecremationservicesofohio.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!