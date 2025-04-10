Home Obituaries Melvin Zellner

Melvin Zellner

Posted on April 10, 2025
0

SYCAMORE — Melvin L. Zellner, age 87, of Sycamore, died April 8. 2025, at his residence.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday in Walton-Moore Funeral Home with Mrs. Rebecca Lust officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home before time of services. 

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ or Mohawk Historical Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 44882. 

Visit www.WaltonMooreFH.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply