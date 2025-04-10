Melvin Zellner

SYCAMORE — Melvin L. Zellner, age 87, of Sycamore, died April 8. 2025, at his residence.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday in Walton-Moore Funeral Home with Mrs. Rebecca Lust officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home before time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ or Mohawk Historical Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 44882.

Visit www.WaltonMooreFH.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

