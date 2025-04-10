Melvin Zellner Posted on April 10, 2025 0 SYCAMORE — Melvin L. Zellner, age 87, of Sycamore, died April 8. 2025, at his residence. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday in Walton-Moore Funeral Home with Mrs. Rebecca Lust officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home before time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ or Mohawk Historical Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 44882. Visit www.WaltonMooreFH.com to send a condolence or to share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription