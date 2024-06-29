Melvin L. Dible, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Melvin Dible will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Although Mel was not a practicing Catholic, he strayed away from the Church, but not from God.

Visitations will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation or to Operation Smile and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!