Matthew “Matt” David Yeater, age 48, of Upper Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

A public visitation for Matt Yeater will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. The family is requesting casual attire for those attending the visitation.

Funeral services for Matt will be private.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

