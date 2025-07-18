TIFFIN — Sister Mary Romana Pifher, 85, of the Sisters of St. Francis, died peacefully at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at St. Francis Home.

A Christian wake service is 7 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. At 6:40 p.m., a PowerPoint depicting highlights of her life will be shown. The Wake Service can be viewed by visiting the link us02web.zoom.us/j/4194470435?pwd=I01daPRlhs3VGqsWxLus7OkaFpouNV.1&omn=82569736254.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Francis Convent Chapel. The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Francis Convent Chapel. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by visiting youtube.com/live/FvvwneHiVtQ. Burial will be in St. Francis Convent Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, OH 44883, 419-447-3113. The burial will be live-streamed on the Traunero Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Convent or St. Francis Home.

To get directions, send condolences to the family or order out-of-town flowers, go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

She was born Dec. 19, 1939, in North Auburn, to Clarence and Martha (Nedolast) Pifher.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Kathryn Boes and Janice Boes, both of Upper Sandusky, and sister-in-law, Kathleen Pifher of Tiro.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Carl George Pifher; and two brothers-in-law, Paul Virgil Boes and Richard Boes.

Sister Romana served in food service at St. Joseph Hall, St. Francis Home, and St. Francis Convent in Tiffin; as a housekeeper at Marywood, Miller City, and Custar; as assistant to the executive housekeeper at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, before attending the Academy of Hair Design in Tiffin. After receiving her license as a cosmetologist, she worked at Nicki’s Hair Fashion and the Head Shed in Tiffin. Later, she served as a beautician for Saint Francis Community. In her final years, she served as a caregiver, campus visitor, and a Minister of Prayer and Service for the Sisters of St. Francis.

Sister Romana enjoyed life in many different ways. She delighted in taking trips with her family and friends, baking, especially breakfast rolls, making snacks and cheese balls, caring for her tomato plants and rhubarb, and tending to her favorite flowers, hollyhocks.

Sister Romana left us with this message: “I have always been of the opinion that if I do my best in everything, God will take care of the rest.”

We, the Sisters of St. Francis, wish to extend our gratitude to the nursing staff and everyone at St. Francis Home for the wonderful care Sister Romana received during her stay there.