Mary Lamberjack

CAREY — Mary Lou Lamberjack, 81, of Carey, passed away peacefully Jan. 17, 2025, surrounded by family.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon at the OLC Shrine Cafeteria immediately after the burial.

For those unable to attend, ya livestream of Mary Lou’s services can be viewed via the link www.facebook.com/StombaughBatton, which will start approximately 10 minutes before the service begins.

