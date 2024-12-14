Mary Harold

Mary Kay Harrold, of Carey, died Dec. 11, 2024, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 73.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Darling officiating. Interment is in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

