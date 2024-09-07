Mary DeWitt

Mary Ruth DeWitt, age 60, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at her home in Marion.

A celebration of life service for Mary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Jennifer Bass officiating at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A gathering for Mary will be held immediately following the service from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, or the USO, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

