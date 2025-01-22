Mary Coppler

CAREY — Mary Jane Coppler, 87, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Visitation for Mary is 10 a.m. until the time of her celebration of life service at noon Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s honor to the Dorcas Carey Public Library or to the Marion County Humane Society.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Mary’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

