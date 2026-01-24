Mary Collet

CAREY — Mary L. “Booty” Collet, 93, of Carey, died Thursday, Jan. 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her own home.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey with Friar Tom Merrill, OFM, Conv., celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery in Frenchtown.

