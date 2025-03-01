Martin Plott

CAREY — Martin L. “Diz” Plott, 85, of Carey passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation for Martin is 11 a.m. today until the time of his celebration of life service at 12:30 p.m. in the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey, with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martin’s honor to the OLC School athletic program

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Martin’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

