Martha Reed

FOREST — Martha M. Reed, of Ada, died Jan. 12, 2025, at Vancrest of Ada. She was 87.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, with Pastor Denny Livingston officiating. Interment is in Patterson Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. before time of services on Thursday.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!