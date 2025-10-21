Mark Reigle

Mark S. Reigle, age 75, of Sycamore, passed away October 18, 2025, at Bridge Hospice in Findlay, after a short period of declining health. He is now at rest and free from pain.

Mark was born April 4, 1950, in Kenton to Dorothy Mae (Snook) and Wilbur Elias Reigle, and lived most of his life in Wharton until moving to Sycamore later in life.

He graduated from Riverdale High School in the class of 1969, and after graduation he took a trip to Indian Lake where he met the girl he fell in love with, Carmen (Petroff) Reigle. He married her July 29, 1971, in Upper Sandusky. Together they raised their family, which consisted of two sons, Stephan Lee and Kevin Scott Reigle, outside of Wharton.

Mark was a U.S. veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 and in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. He was a member of VFW Post No. 344, of Carey and the American Legion Post No. 250 of Sycamore.

Mark worked at the Wyandot Engineers County Garage, where he was in charge of the mechanics until his retirement. He later drove truck hauling utility poles for Gershwin’s Pole Yard in Carey.

Mark enjoyed his hobbies of trains, antique tractors, engines and classic cars. He was a member of many different train and car clubs and enjoyed going on train rides with his wife.

Mark is survived by his wife, Carmen; his sons, Stephan Lee, (Michelle Webster Reigle) and Kevin Scott Reigle; grandsons Cale Stephan Reigle and Alexander Scott Reigle; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Dorothy Mae and Wilbur Elias Reigle; and a brother, Michael Lee Reigle.