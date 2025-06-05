Mark Mullen

MEDINA — Mark Allen Mullen, 67, of Medina, passed away May 31, 2025. Although his death was unexpected, he fought as a warrior, battling against cancer for the past five years.

Per his wishes, no formal service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward a memorial fund in Mark’s name for his grandchildren. Donations can be mailed to Carlson Funeral Home, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256, or via PayPal at bethmullen69@gmail.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!