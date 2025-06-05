Mark Mullen Posted on June 5, 2025 0 MEDINA — Mark Allen Mullen, 67, of Medina, passed away May 31, 2025. Although his death was unexpected, he fought as a warrior, battling against cancer for the past five years. Per his wishes, no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward a memorial fund in Mark’s name for his grandchildren. Donations can be mailed to Carlson Funeral Home, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256, or via PayPal at bethmullen69@gmail.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription