Home Obituaries Mark Mullen

Mark Mullen

Posted on June 5, 2025
0

MEDINA — Mark Allen Mullen, 67, of Medina, passed away May 31, 2025. Although his death was unexpected, he fought as a warrior, battling against cancer for the past five years. 

Per his wishes, no formal service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward a memorial fund in Mark’s name for his grandchildren. Donations can be mailed to Carlson Funeral Home, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256, or via PayPal at bethmullen69@gmail.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply