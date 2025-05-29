Marjorie Blair

Marjorie A. Blair, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services for Marjorie A. Blair are 1 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Ken Wessler officiating.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or a charity of one’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

