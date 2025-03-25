Marilyn Orians

CAREY — Marilyn Jean Orians, 91, of Carey, passed away Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Marilyn’s funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Carey, with Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM, Conv, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Salem Township.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s honor to the church for Masses, Wyandot County EMS, OLC Schools or Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Marilyn’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!