Marilyn Barnes

Marilyn Rose Barnes, 92, left this life September 11, 2025 in the home she and her husband Dennis built more than sixty years earlier, on the land bordered by her beloved hills of home.

A memorial gathering has been set for Friday, September 19, 4 – 6 p.m. at Lucas Batton Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, the Upper Sandusky Community Library, or St. Peter School and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

