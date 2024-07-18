Louann Blair

CAREY — Louann S. Blair passed away Monday, July 15, 2024, surrounded by those she loved. She was 83.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. A celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Findlay St., Carey, with Pastors Loran Miracle and Jim Sharrett officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Bloom Cemetery.

