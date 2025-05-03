FOREST — Lois Thiel, a beloved community member and dedicated homemaker, passed away May 1, 2025, at Trustwell Living at Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Forest UMC, 111 E. Dixon St., Forest, OH with Pastor Christopher Thacker officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Wharton Food Pantry in c/o Forest UMC.

