Lois J. Pfeiffer, age 91, formerly of Forest, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at Logan Acres Senior Community in Bellefontaine.

Funeral services for Lois Pfeiffer are 2 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation is one hour before service time, from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. For those attending, you are welcomed to wear your Buckeye attire, or anything purple, which was her favorite color.

A graveside service for Lois Pfeiffer is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

A note of thanks to Danielle Burk and the staff of Logan Acres for their special care of Lois.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical, or the Riverdale Athletic or Music Boosters, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

