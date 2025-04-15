Lisa Hendrix

Lisa M. Hendrix, age 65, of Nevada, died April 12, 2025 at St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 9:-11 a.m. on the day of the services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

