Linda Webster

Linda S. Webster, age 65, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 22, 2025, at her residence.

A funeral service is 6 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 to assist the family.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

