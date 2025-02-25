Linda Webster Posted on February 25, 2025 0 Linda S. Webster, age 65, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 22, 2025, at her residence. A funeral service is 6 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 to assist the family. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription