Linda Smith

Linda L Smith, age 87, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of Marysville and Mansfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A woman of great faith, her family takes comfort in knowing that their loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is now worshiping at the feet of her Lord.

A service celebrating her life will take place at 2 p.m. June 23 at Trinity Evangelical Church, 108 Malabar Drive, Upper Sandusky. Calling hours begin at 1 p.m. and guests are encouraged to attend a fellowship luncheon immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Trinity Evangelical Church.

