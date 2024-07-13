Linda Hooper

Linda Jane Hooper, age 83, of Marion, passed away peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 7, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services for Linda J. Hooper are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Marion Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Gregg Parkman officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours before service time, from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association and/or the American Diabetes Association and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

