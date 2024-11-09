SYCAMORE — Lee A. Geary, age 71, of rural New Riegel, died at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Elmwood Assisted Living of Tiffin.

Funeral services for Lee are 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Mike Ebersole officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mohawk Athletic Boosters for softball or the Mohawk FFA in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!