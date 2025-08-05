CAREY — Laurie Routt, beloved wife, mother, mamaw, sister and friend, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 31, 2025, in the comfort of her own home in Sycamore surrounded by those she loved at the young age of 52.

Visitation was Monday. Laurie’s celebration of life service is 11 a.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Interment will follow in the Zion Bloom Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laurie’s honor to the family, c/o Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316 or through the funeral home website, www.stombaughbatton.com

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Laurie’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

