Larry Taylor

CAREY — Larry Lee “LT” Taylor, 75, of Carey, passed away April 17, 2025, in the comfort of his home after a battle with Parkinson’s.

Larry was born Dec. 29, 1949, in Upper Sandusky to the late Claude and Neva (Hare) Taylor. He married the love of his life, Patricia Watkins, on Aug. 31, 1968, at Grove Street Tabernacle, in Carey, and they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters, Katrina (Aaron) Van Horn and Holly (Johnny) Brewer; grandchildren Kiana (Jesse) Zehender, Jenna (Nathan Busler) Taylor, Breea Taylor, Chandler (Megan Pargeon) Brewer, Jayceea Brewer and Jhase Brewer; step-grandchildren Allison Van Horn and Kylie Van horn; great-grandchildren Dyszhyn, Braiycen, Dalilah, Zendaya and Enoch; siblings Thelma Fox, of Upper Sandusky; Donald (Regina) Taylor, of Shelbyville, Tennessee; Bob (Marj) Smith, of Upper Sandusky; and Danny (Janet) Clark, of Lemert.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Rose Shook, Gladys Hendricks, Annie Young, Frannie Conn, Bonnie Ward, Margaret Taylor, Claude Taylor Jr., David Taylor, Bob Taylor, Jim Taylor, Gene Taylor and Richard Taylor.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Larry was a post commander of the American Legion Post No. 344 of Carey, a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 3759 of Carey, and a lifetime member of AMVETS Post No. 777 of Upper Sandusky.

Larry was a member of the Carey Conservation and Sportsman Association, where he enjoyed camping and trap shooting. Larry enjoyed hunting and would walk for miles for that one rabbit, squirrel, coon or deer. Weather permitting, you would always see Larry out and about on his motorcycle or golf cart.

Larry retired from Union Carbide (Morgan) in Fostoria in 2011 after 40 years.

Larry had a sense of humor and was always up for a good laugh. Larry enjoyed sitting around, coffee in hand, talking with the guys wherever he went. Larry never saw a stranger and would always lend a helping hand. Larry was a father, husband and grandpa and he gave his family a lifetime of love and devotion.

Visitation for Larry is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. Larry’s celebration of life Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Wyandot Memorial Hospice.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Larry’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

