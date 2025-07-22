Larry Ritter

CAREY — Larry Dean Ritter, “Big L”, of Carey, went to meet his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2025, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

Visitation for Larry will be on Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 4 to 8 PM at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. The Celebration of Life Service will follow on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11 AM in the Crawford Church, 11998 Township Hwy 29, Carey, OH 43316. Pastor Cynthia Morrison will officiate. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s honor to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory can be shared with Larry’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

