Ladeen Schoenberger

Ladeen Elaine Thomas Schoenberger, a woman whose zest for life was matched by the speed of her beloved toys, has revved her engine for the final time. She crossed the finish line of life’s grand race April 10, 2025, after a short battle with cancer.

A celebration of life is 12-2 p.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, to assist the family.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.Bringman Clark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!