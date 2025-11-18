Kimberly Stansbery

Kimberly A. Stansbery, age 50, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Grant Hospital, in Columbus, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services for Kimberly A. Stansbery are noon Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Hendrickson Cemetery. Visitations is for two hours before service time, from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to oncology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

