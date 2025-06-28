Kenneth Reed

Kenneth E. Reed, affectionately known as “Rerun,” was born on July 20, 1959, in Kenton. He passed away June 24, 2025, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, following a tragic motorcycle accident.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Denny Livingston officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery, Patterson. Visitation is 12-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenneth E. Reed memorial fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfsh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

