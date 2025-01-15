Kenneth Moran

Kenneth W. Moran, of Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at his residence.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held that same day at Old Mission Cemetery following the visitation at the funeral home. Chaplain Steve Sturgeon will officiate his graveside service.

Memorial donations in his name may be made payable to the American Heart Associan or Wyandot Memorial Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave.. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

