Kenneth Comstock

MARION — Kenneth Eugene Comstock passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on June 20, 2024, in Venice, Florida.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.

Since the Caledonia community played such a special role in many aspects of Kenneth’s and his family’s lives, memorial contributions in Kenneth’s honor may be made to Friends of Caledonia, P.O. Box 164, Caledonia, OH 43314, a nonprofit organization which supports the Caledonia community.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Kenneth’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

