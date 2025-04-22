Kendra Young Posted on April 22, 2025 0 With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Kendra Lee (Wolf) Young on April 15, 2025, at the age of 45. A beloved wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Kendra touched the lives of everyone who knew her. A private funeral and burial will be held with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. A celebration of life gathering is from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SAFY (Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, an organization that provides family-based services) in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the lfe tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription