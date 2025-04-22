Home Obituaries Kendra Young

Kendra Young

Posted on April 22, 2025
0

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Kendra Lee (Wolf) Young on April 15, 2025, at the age of 45.

A beloved wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Kendra touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

A private funeral and burial will be held with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. A celebration of life gathering is from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SAFY (Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, an organization that provides family-based services) in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the lfe tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

