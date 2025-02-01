Kathy Prince

Kathy J. Prince, age 60, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Nevada, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Vancrest, of Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Kathy J. Prince are 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Rev. Steve Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com.

