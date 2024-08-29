Karen Tuttle

Karen (Blust) Bogard Tuttle, 82, of Upper Sandusky passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2024, peacefully at home.

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery 895 E. County Road 36, Tiffin, Ohio, at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2024, and will be officiated by Rev. Brad McKibben.

A celebration of life gathering will follow the graveside service on Saturday, at AMVETS post #48 in Tiffin, Ohio, from 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers and sympathy gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Trinity United Church of Christ Building Fund in Upper Sandusky, or to a Humane Society of Your Choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

