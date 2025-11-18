Karen Anderson

Karen Sue (Thomas) Anderson, died after a battle with cancer Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in rural Harpster. She was 62.

A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Pastor Bill Williamson. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Saturday before the service.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!