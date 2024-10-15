Julia Von Blon

SYCAMORE — Julia K. Von Blon, age 34, of rural Fostoria, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at home.

A memorial service for Julia is 7 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home before the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Humane Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

