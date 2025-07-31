Judy L. Schuler, age 82, of Carey, passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service for Judy Schuler is 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday before the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Wyandot County Sheriff Auxiliary and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

