Judith Swartz

Judith A. Swartz, age 63, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Chapel, Kirby, with Friar Daismon Varghese and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby. Visitation is from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or Westbrook Assisted Living in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

