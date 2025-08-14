Judith Miller

SYCAMORE — Judith “Judy” Miller went home to be with Jesus Aug. 8. 2025, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services for Judy are 11 a.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. James Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family would like everybody who comes to visitation or funeral service wear their favorite funny T-Shirt. Memorial contributions can be made to “No One Fights Alone,” Samaritan’s Purse or the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

