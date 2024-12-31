Judith Justice

FINDLAY — Judith Ann Justice, age 83, of Findlay, died at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Fox Run Manor in Findlay.

Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Friday at Coldren -Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. Funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2 p.m. The family requests that everyone dress in their casual clothes for the visitation and services, with the exception of University of Michigan clothing!! Interment will be private at Riverview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to cancer patient services in her memory.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

