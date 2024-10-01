Joseph Lanker

Joseph Paul Lanker, age 73, of Wharton, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay following an extended illness.

His family will greet friends from 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky St., Upper Sandusky. Services honoring his life will follow there at 4 p.m. with Pastor David Odegard officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline Industries and they may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

