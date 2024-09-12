Joseph Krych

Joseph A. Krych, affectionately known as Joe, passed away peacefully at the Marion General on Aug. 31, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and dedication that touched many lives.

A Mass in honor of Joe’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Immaculate Conception in Kenton, with a gathering of family and friends to celebrate a man whose spirit will always be cherished.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

As we remember Joe, we reflect on a life well-lived, characterized by love, care, and dedication to his family and community. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

